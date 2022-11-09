Jaipur: Muslims help orphan Hindu girl get married

Jaipur: Anjuman Education Committee president and Panchayat Samiti president Nasru Khan in Rajasthan organised a wedding ceremony for a Hindu orphan girl on Tuesday.



Muslims in Ramgarh town of Alwar district set an example of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood by putting major efforts in the girl’s big day.



Muslims arrived as maternal uncles to the bride, Arushi who lost her family including her parents during her childhood.



They made arrangements for food along with gifts and an amount of Rs 31,000 for the arrangements of the party, keeping in view the poor financial condition of the family.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the members reached Aarushi’s house and got her married with complete Hindu rituals. They regarded Aarushi’s aunt as their sister and gifted her a shawl on the occasion.



Other wedding items were given as gifts and the cost of the ceremony was also borne by the Anjuman Education Society.



Nasru Khan blessed Aarushi and said, “I reach out to the girls who do not have parents. In this case, Aarushi was brought up by her uncle and aunty and we fulfilled all needs according to Hindu customs.”

Bride’s uncle Jayprakash Jangid said that he will never forget the positive gesture. “Despite the poverty situation, we got Aarushi educated till MA and I was marrying my daughter by taking loan from people. But the people of Muslim society who came to fill the Mayra took away half of my tension. I can never thank them enough.”

The committees have also organised weddings for five Hindu girls, hailing from poor families, earlier, by raising funds among themselves. They have also organised mass marriages of 560 Muslim girls in the past.