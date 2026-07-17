Jaisalmer: ‘Illegal’ mosques, madrasa razed near Indo-Pak border

According to the administration, the demolished structures had been built on government land.

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demolition in Jaisalmer
Dargahs, madrasas, and mosques being targeted for demolition in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district administration has carried out an anti-encroachment drive in border areas adjoining the India-Pakistan international boundary and demolished six alleged illegal mosques and madrasa buildings constructed on government land, officials said on Friday, July 17.

The action was taken under the administration’s “Operation Clean” in the Nachna, Tanot, and Shahgarh areas on Thursday, July 16.

The officials said that the demolition drive was conducted in villages including Mirpura, Hindolon Ki Dhani, Ahmadpura, and Dhanana. The structures were removed using earthmovers in the presence of revenue, police, and administrative officials.

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According to the administration, the demolished structures had been built on government land, including land reserved for families displaced by the Pong Dam project.

The campaign covered areas within about 50 kilometres of the international border. Heavy deployment of police and security agencies remained present during the operation in view of the sensitivity of the border region.

The administration said the drive resumed after the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court, in an order dated July 13, dismissed petitions challenging eviction and show-cause notices issued to religious institutions in the border belt, observing that national security was of paramount importance.

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The demolition drive remained peaceful with no law-and-order disruptions.

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