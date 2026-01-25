Jaishankar meets US lawmakers, discusses trade and security amid tense India-US ties

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th January 2026 5:53 pm IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses India-US relations with a three-member American Congressional delegation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, January 25, discussed with a three-member American Congressional delegation various aspects of India-US relations, including trade and security, against the backdrop of continuing strain in ties between the two countries.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, who was also present at the meeting, said the talks were “productive” and that the focus was on strengthening the bilateral partnership in the domains of security, trade and critical technologies.

The visit of the US Congressional delegation to India, comprising Jimmy Patronis, Mike Rogers and Adam Smith, came as both sides are looking to move forward in the negotiations for a bilateral trade deal.

In a social media post, Jaishankar described the meeting as a “good interaction”.

“Discussed various aspects of India-US ties, Indo Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Congressional interactions have always been an important facet of our relationship,” he said.

On his part, Gor said on X: “Just wrapped a productive meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis on ways to strengthen US-India partnership for stronger security, expanded trade, and cooperation on critical technologies.”

The India-US ties witnessed a major downturn after President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50-per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25-per cent punitive levy over Russian oil purchases.

Both sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations last year to firm up the proposed bilateral trade deal. However, it could not be sealed yet largely in view of Washington’s demands to open up India’s farm and dairy sectors.

Apart from the tariffs, the relations came under strain on a number of other issues, including Trump’s claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington’s new immigration policy.

