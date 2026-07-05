Jaishankar, Qatar PM review energy, trade, security ties

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday, July 5, and reviewed several areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investments, connectivity and security.

Jaishankar is on a visit covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10.

The Gulf visit comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in West Asia following the signing of an agreement aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict.

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Jaishankar thanked the Qatar PM for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the country.

“Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people to people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also discussed assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact with PM Al-Thani, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister.

A pleasure to meet Qatar PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha today.



Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community.



Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people to people… pic.twitter.com/qqQuXr8ELe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 5, 2026

During the ongoing visit, Jaishankar will meet his counterparts and top leaders of the four Gulf countries to enhance bilateral relations and exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

Qatar and Oman have emerged as mediators, along with Pakistan, in bringing about the Iran ceasefire following weeks of escalating tensions. The indirect talks between the US and Iran in Doha are set to continue after the week-long funeral rites of Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which started on Friday.

After visiting the four Gulf countries, Jaishankar will travel to New York on July 13 to launch India’s official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29. He will then attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Brussels on July 14-15 and interact with EU and Belgian counterparts.