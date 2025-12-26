Janhvi Kapoor raises voice against barbaric killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has condemned the barbaric lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. The actress has called the act inhuman, and has urged people not to ignore such violence.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, and penned a long note, expressing her pain and anger at the incident.

She wrote, “Dipu Chandra Das. What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is a slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don’t know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it. We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death”.

The lynching of Dipu Chandra Das has drawn huge attention to the persistent problem of mob violence in the Indian subcontinent. He was killed by a violent mob in Bangladesh, his body was tied to a tree and set on fire after being lynched last week. Gut-wrenching videos, purportedly of the incident, have flooded social media. The incident sparked outrage among civil society groups and human rights activists, who condemned the act as a grave failure of law and order.

Police later registered a case and began investigating those involved, stressing that guilt must be determined by law, not by mobs. The case reignited debate on vigilantism, misinformation, and the urgent need for stronger action against lynching.

She further mentioned, “Communal discrimination and extremism in any and every form, whether we are the victims or the perpetrators, needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity”.

“We are pawns that believe we reside on either side of an invisible line. Recognise this. And equip yourself with knowledge so u can take a stand for the innocent lives that are continuously lost and terrorised in this communal cross-fire”, she added.