Jawaharnagar dacoity: Four more members of ‘Nepali gang’ held

Hyderabad: Four more people, including two main accused allegedly involved in the Jawaharanagar dacoity case, have been arrested, the police said on Saturday, June 6.

The accused have been identified as Meena, Rajesh, Daniel Charoh alias Chang and Kiran. While Meena, Rajesh and Kiran are natives of Nepal, Chang is a native of Darjeeling.

Earlier, police had arrested Sunitha, Biswal, Kamal Bahadur Chalaune and Jankar Bahadur Chalaune on May 16 from Rathifile Bus Station in Secunderabad, five days after receiving the complaint. Another accused, Samrat, remains absconding.

According to the police, the main accused, Meena and Rajesh, both Nepali nationals, had come to Jawaharnagar a few months back in search of work. To make easy money, they hatched a plan to commit theft in houses.

On the night of May 11, they targeted the house of Murali Mohan Narsipuram, aged about 68 years, an international arbitrator by profession and a resident of Plot no 15, Mohans Golf Enclave, Kowkoor, as he lived alone with his wife.

As per the plan, they teamed up with other workers from Nepal working in the area, named Sabeena alias Sunitha, Chang, Samrat, Biswal, Kamal and Jankar alias Shankar. Meena facilitated Sabeena to join as a domestic worker in Murali Mohan’s house on April 25 and introduced Rajesh as her husband.

Since then, they had been waiting to implement their plan and arranged a fake birthday celebration at the house on May 11 at Meena’s servant quarters.

Rajesh, Sabeena, Meena, Chang and Samrat entered the house during the night on the pretext of attending the birthday party, while the remaining accused waited outside the gated community with an escape plan.

The five attendees of the birthday party restrained Murali Mohan and his wife, administered an unknown intoxicating substance causing them to become unconscious, then tied their hands and legs using plastic tape and clothes and threatened them with crowbars.

They broke open the wardrobe inside the house and stole gold ornaments weighing about 60 tola (600 grams), silver articles weighing about 15 kg, two mobile phones, USD 3,000 cash and other valuables.

Property recovered by police

The accused fled from the scene in an autorickshaw and a scooter. Subsequently, the scooter was abandoned near Yapral, which was later recovered by the police during the course of the investigation.

All the accused hired two taxis and proceeded to Secunderabad Railway Station with the intention to flee India.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the main accused, Meena and Rajesh, were previously involved in a burglary case under the Moinabad Police Station limits.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police also recovered stolen property, including gold ornaments, silver articles and cash from their possession.

The accused have been charged under 310 (2) (dacoity), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, stupefying or intoxicating drugs, or other unwholesome substances) 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) under the Bharatiya Nyana Sanhita (BNS).

1.2K Nepalis working in Hyderabad

In the aftermath of the robbery, Malkajgiri Police launched an initiative called “Mee Suraksha” to record details of all domestic help employed within its limits.

So far, particulars of 39,270 domestic servants have been captured under the initiative, out of which 1,276 are Nepali nationals, the police said.