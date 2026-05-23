Retired IPS officer’s wife murder: Two arrested from Mumbai

The accused, identified as Sunil Periyar and Dileep Biswakarma, were arrested from Mumbai on Friday, May 22.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 6:39 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Two people – Sunil Periyar and Dileep Biswakarma – were arrested in Mumbai on Friday, May 22, in relation to the murder of Tanuja Ranjan, wife of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Ranjan, police said.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jubilee Hills Station House Officer (SHO) U Srinivasulu Reddy said that Sunil was one of the people involved in the robbery at the couple’s residence in Prashasan Nagar on the night of May 8.

He had gone to Mumbai to sell his share of the stolen property to Dileep, a third-party receiver. Two gold bangles have been recovered from them. The SHO added that these are the only two people who have been arrested in relation to the case so far.

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Apart from them and the main accused, Kalpana, the police are yet to make a final list of all those involved, the SHO said. The total amount of property stolen has also not been determined, he added.

Retired IPS officer’s wife murdered in Jubilee Hills

The wife of a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was murdered at her residence in Jubilee Hills on May 8, allegedly by the family’s domestic help named Kalpana and two other people.

The accused reportedly broke into the house at around 2 am while the victim, Tanuja, was alone on the ground floor and her husband, Vinay, was out of town. The accused tied Tanuja’s hands and stuffed a cloth in her mouth before looting her valuables.

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Tanuja reportedly died of suffocation while her children remained unaware on the first floor of the house. Reports suggest that a total of eight people were involved in the robbery, who then boarded a train from Nampally station and got off at Kazipet before parting ways to avoid detection.

Kalpana, a native of Nepal, is suspected of crossing the border with two of her associates.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 6:39 pm IST

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