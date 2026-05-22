Over 13,000 Hyderabad homes register domestic helpers under Mee Suraksha

Hyderabad: Mee Surakhsha, launched by the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate on May 16, has seen a tremendous turnout with a total of 13,294 households registering their domestic helpers in just six days.

The initiative was launched following murder and robbery cases reported in high-end neighbourhoods/gated communities of Hyderabad. The accused in both cases were natives of Nepal employed as domestic helpers in the victims’ houses.

In this context, the Malkajgiri Police on Friday, May 22, released the data on domestic helpers based on nationality.

While the majority of domestic helpers are Indians, at 12,457 registrations, Nepali workers make up 830 registrations. Kushaiguda Police Station recorded the largest number of Nepali workers with 113 registrations.

Police also recorded two Bangladeshi workers, four workers from Myanmar and one from Sweden.

Mee Suraksha campaign by Malkajgiri police (Image: @MalkajgiriCop on X)

Also Read Police start domestic helpers’ verification amid rising crimes in Hyderabad

Mee Surakhsha initiative

According to the Malkajgiri Police, Mee Surakhsha is a community policing initiative that will help strengthen security in residential areas. Police aim to create a verified residential and workforce database for temporary residents, tenants and support staff.

Enumeration and verification drives will be conducted at nearly 550 residential colonies, gated communities, apartment complexes and low and middle-income housing areas.

Data of domestic helpers, drivers, maids, cooks, caretakers, watchmen and other support staff will be captured digitally through the Hawkeye ULTRA App and via self-registration Google forms.

Police teams will also visit Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs), colony welfare groups, apartment associations, and individual residential areas to facilitate the enumeration process and raise residents’ awareness of the importance of verification and community participation.

Murder and robbery cases in the past month

The wife of a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was murdered at her residence in Jubilee Hills on May 8, allegedly by the family’s domestic help named Kalpana and two other people.

The accused reportedly broke into the house at around 2 am while the victim, Tanuja, was alone on the ground floor and her husband, Vinay, was out of town. The accused tied Tanuja’s hands and stuffed a cloth in her mouth before looting her valuables.

Tanuja reportedly died of suffocation while her children remained unaware on the first floor of the house.

In the second incident, a doctor couple residing in a gated community in Jawaharnagar were sedated and tied up by their domestic help on May 11, before the accused fled with their gold, silver ornaments and cash.

According to the police, the accused had organised a fake birthday party at the servant quarters and invited their accomplices on the pretext of celebrations.