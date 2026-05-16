Hyderabad: 4 Nepali nationals arrested in Jawaharnagar dacoity case

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police have arrested four accused in the house dacoity in Jawaharnagar, where a gang of 8 Nepali nationals tied a couple with ropes and made away with gold, silver, other ornaments and cash on May 11.

Four more accused including the two main accused in the case were still absconding.

According to the police, Rajesh and Meena, both Nepali nationals, had come to Jawaharnagar few months back and in search of work. To make easy money, they hatched a plan to commit theft in houses.

They targeted the house of Murali Mohan Narsipuram, aged about 68 years, an international arbitrator by profession and a resident of Plot No 15, Mohans Golf Enclave, Kowkoor, as he was living with his wife in that house.

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As per the plan, they teamed up with other workers from Nepal working in the area named Sabeena alias Sunitha, Chang, Samrat, Biswal, Kamal, and Jankar alias Shankar. As per the plan, Meena facilitated Sabeena to join as a domestic worker in the house of Murali Mohan on April 25, and introduced Rajesh as her husband.

Since then, they were waiting to implement their plan, and arranged a fake birthday celebration at the house on May 11, at Meena’s servant quarters. Rajesh, Sabeena, Meena, Chang and Samrat entered into the house on the night on the pretext of attending the birthday party. The remaining accused were waiting outside the gated community with an escape plan.

The five attendees of the birthday party restrained the Murali Mohan and his wife, administered an unknown intoxicating/poisonous substance causing them to become unconscious, then tied their hands and legs using plastic tape and clothes, and then threatened them with crowbars.

They broke open the Almirahs inside the house and stole gold ornaments weighing about 60 tola (600 gm), silver articles weighing about 15 kg, two mobile phones, $ 3000 USD and other valuables.

The accused fled from the scene in an auto-rickshaw and a scooter. Subsequently, the scooter was abandoned near Yapral, which was later recovered by the police during the course of investigation.

All the accused hired two taxi and proceeded to Secunderabad Railway Station with an intention to flee from India.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the main accused Meena and Rajesh were previously involved in a house-break (burglary) incident under the Moinabad police station’s limits. Scientific evidence and fingerprint examination conducted at the scene of that offence resulted in the identification of the fingerprints of accused Meena, that matched with the fingerprints taken in the latest offence.

Six special teams comprising officers of Law and Order, Central Crime Station (CCS) and Special Operation Teams (SOT) of Malkajgiri Commissionerate were formed and deployed to Bangalore, Lucknow and Nepal border areas for tracing and apprehending the accused.

The teams analysed lot of technical surveillance, including footage of more than 250 CCTV cameras, coordinated field intelligence, and put relentless efforts over the last five days.

Finally, they got breakthrough on Saturday, May 16, when some of the accused were found at the Rathifile, Bus station in Secunderabad.

The police teams successfully apprehended Sunitha (28), Biswal (30), Kamal Bahadur Chalaune (34) years, and Jankar Bahadur Chalaune (38).

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The police recovered stolen property including gold ornaments, silver articles and cash from their possession.

The accused were charged under 310 (2)- dacoity, 123-causing hurt by means of poison, stupefying or intoxicating drugs, or other unwholesome substances, Criminal Conspiracy, 61(2)- criminal conspiracy, and 127(2)- wrongful confinement under the Bharatiya Nyana Sanhita (BNS).

The remaining accused including the main accused Meena and Rajesh were absconding, and efforts were underway to apprehend them.

Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi appreciated the dedicated efforts of the officers and staff involved in the detection and apprehension of the accused. She said suitable rewards will be recommended for the police officers who actively participated in solving the case.