Ex-IPS officer’s wife murder in Hyderabad: 1 held, parents detained

Hyderabad: The police team investigating the murder of the wife of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Ranjan Ray’s wife has arrested one of the accused, identified as Sunil.

The investigation revealed that eight people were involved in the robbery at the ex-IPS officer’s house in Jubilee Hills.

Apart from the arrest, the police have detained the parents of Kalpana, the Nepalese domestic help who is the prime accused in the case.

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, Kalpana’s parents were detained from Maharashtra. Four other persons were also reportedly detained, though investigators were yet to ascertain their role in the case.

Police suspect some of them may have provided shelter and transportation to the accused after the murder. Meanwhile, police have arrested two other accused, Sunil Perriyar and a receiver reportedly named Gopi.

Sources tracking the escape route told DC that the gang boarded a train from Nampally station, got down at Kazipet and later travelled towards Warangal, where they separated to avoid detection.

Another source said the accused may have travelled independently or in smaller groups towards the Nepal border and possibly crossed into Kathmandu.

The police suspect that the accused may have travelled to the border through the forest to avoid being traced.

However, Kalpana, a native of Surkhet district, did not reach the house and the police suspected that she might be with her alleged boyfriend Ganesh. Her mobile phone was switched off.

Special police teams formed

The Hyderabad police formed 10 special teams comprising officials from law and order, crime, task force and cybercrime wings to track the accused and assess technical evidence.

Of these, six teams were reportedly sent to different locations connected to Nepal border routes.

Among the officers, in-charge DCP Rupesh was stationed at Rupedia near the Nepal border before returning to Hyderabad.

The investigation is presently being monitored by west zone DCP Ramana Reddy. Some teams came back while two are still making inquiries near border.

Apart from the detention, one of the accused, identified as Sunil, has been arrested by the police.

Ex-IPS officer’s wife murdered

The case dates back to May 8, when Vinay Ranjan Ray’s wife, Tanuja Ranjan Ray, 62, was murdered at her residence in the IPS quarters in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

The accused, Kalpana, and her associates broke into the house at 2 am while Tanuja was alone on the ground floor and Vinay was out of the station. Their children were unaware of the break-in since they were on the first floor of the house.

The accused tied Tanuja’s hands and stuffed a cloth in her mouth before looting her valuables. According to the police, Tanuja died due to suffocation.