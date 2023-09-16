Jawan Press Meet: Price of SRK’s Patek Philippe watch is..

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently making headlines with Jawan’s stupendous success, is not just celebrated for his acting prowess but also for his opulent lifestyle. SRK, known as one of India’s wealthiest, possesses a staggering net worth of Rs 6000 crores. His possessions include a collection of super-expensive items ranging from luxurious cars to exquisite properties.

One particular aspect of SRK’s lavish lifestyle that often garners attention is his multimillion-dollar watch collection.

During the press meet celebrating the success of ‘Jawan’ in Mumbai on Friday, King Khan’s style stole the spotlight. His choice of an extravagant timepiece, a Patek Philippe watch, was unmissable. The watch comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.22 crore, leaving no room for surprise considering Shah Rukh Khan’s love for luxury.

Check out the video below.

SRK’s Expensive Watch Collection

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A

Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 SpaceX

Tag Heuer Monaco Sixty Nine

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial that is slated to hit the screens in December this year. He also has Tiger Vs Pathaan and a cameo in Salman Khan Diwali release Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead role.