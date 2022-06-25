Jaya Bachchan introduces Karisma as her ‘bahu’ in this old video

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has been one of the most loved actresses in India for a very long time. She started her acting career with Prem Qaidi in 1991 and since then has received massive popularity and stardom.

In the 90s the star was on a roll with several films like Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Biwi No 1, Dil toh Pagal Hai, Hero No 1, and Judwaa that were a hit at the box office. However, Karisma took a sudden break from cinema in 2002.

During her break, Karisma had made it to the headlines for her rumored relationship with actors Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgan. Later, Abhishek and Karisma announced their engagement to the audience on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th Birthday.

In fact, today, we got our hands on one of the videos from the occasion, where Jaya Bachchan can be heard introducing Karisma as her daughter-in-law (bahu).

In the video, Jaya Bachchan can be seen saying, “I would, with the Bachchan and Nanda family, welcome another family into our group and that’s the Kapoors – Randhir and Babita Kapoor. And to-be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor. That’s Abhishek’s gift to his parents on his father’s 60th birthday.”

Following this, a blushing Karisma Kapoor got on stage to join Jaya, and later the entire family had posed for a happy picture. In the video, you will also see a close-up of Karisma’s sparkling engagement ring.

Watch the video below:

According to multiple reports, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor had started dating in 1997 after they met at Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s wedding and kept it under wraps for five years.

However, in the same year of the announcement, the couple abruptly called off their relationship and various speculations were made about their break-up. Some rumors said that Karisma’s mother Babita wanted a stable future for her daughter while some rumors said that Jaya Bachchan wanted Karisma to quit Bollywood after marriage.

Later, Karisma Kapoor went on to marry industrialist Sanjay Kapur, CEO of Sixt India and the two became parents to Samaira and Kiaan. But, Karisma and Sanjay parted ways in 2016 and the diva got custody of her children.

All’s well that ends well, as Karisma is having a jolly time in this phase of life and often takes to social media to share glimpses of it.

In fact, today, Karisma has turned a year older marking her 47th birthday. As fans have been flooding her social media with birthday wishes, the Hindi film industry also wished the actress. Taking to her Instagram account, Karisma wrote, “Pajamas + Cake = ❤️#aboutlastnight#birthdayvibes”