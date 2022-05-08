Jeddah airport CEO relieved from duty after overcrowding crisis

Riyadh: The board of directors of Jeddah Airports Company relieved Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ryyan Tarabzoni of his duties and appointed Ayman Abo Abah as Jeddah airport as CEO, on Saturday.

This came after the airport was not operated properly during the peak season, including the Eid holidays and the Umrah season.

The company held an extraordinary meeting, on Saturday, during which it discussed the challenges faced by King Abdulaziz International Airport during the past few days and the necessary solutions.

تكليف الأستاذ أيمن بن عبدالعزيز أبوعباة رئيساً تنفيذياً لشركة مطارات جدة. pic.twitter.com/sWAkejXr9r — مطارات جدة (@JedcoKSA) May 7, 2022

Ayman Abu Ababa has multiple experiences spanning more than 28 years, during which he held many leadership positions, the last of which was the Executive Vice President of Operations at Riyadh Airports Company.

Ayman Abu Ababa

The decision from Jeddah Airports Co. came after the Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics, Saleh Al-Jasser, directed the formation of an urgent investigation committee to examine the causes of delays and irregular flights at Jeddah Airport, and to raise its results and recommendations “within one week from its date.”

From Friday evening, May 6, Jeddah Airport witnessed a smooth flow of departure movement and the disappearance of crowding by pilgrims during the past few days.

فيديو | مراسل #الإخبارية من #مطار_جدة: جميع الإجراءات المتخذة في المطار ساهمت بشكل كبير في عملية تسيير الرحلات .. وهو الآن يشهد حالة انفراجة تامة للأزمة pic.twitter.com/t0WK9GDoW4 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 7, 2022

Since Thursday, April 28, the northern terminal of Jeddah Airport had been witnessing congestion of passengers, in light of the insufficient number of employees at the airport, due to the Eid-al-Fitr holiday.

According to Arabic TV Al-Ekhbariya, the reason for the congestion was the delay of 10 flights, in addition to the influx of large numbers of travelers to the northern terminal, which resulted in the cancellation of some flights on the part of the operators.