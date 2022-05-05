Saudi Arabia: Continual congestion of passengers at Jeddah airport

Riyadh: The delay of 10 flights on Tuesday at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has led to the continued congestion of a large number of passengers at the airport’s northern terminal, local media reported.

The overcrowding was triggered by arrival of departing Umrah pilgrims and the number of regular travelers for the holiday season, who came well before their flight time.

They chose to sit on floors in the lounges and parking for lack of seating arrangements. Also, the winding lines at the checking counters and the overfilled luggage trolleys made passage inside the airport difficult.

فيديو | مراسل #الإخبارية: نحو 10 رحلات متأخرة عن موعد إقلاعها في #مطار_الملك_عبدالعزيز، وأفواج من المغادرين تفد تباعاً إلى الصالة الشمالية على الرغم من الازدحام الكبير pic.twitter.com/HzLxht1qRH — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 4, 2022

As per the media reports, many travellers expressed their dissatisfaction with what happened, stressing that the poor service at this airport is still a problem despite the construction of a new airport.

According to Arabic daily AlmoWaten, the problem of overcrowding of passengers has started to worsen since the 27th of Ramzan until now without finding any solutions to this crisis that the airport suffers from.

Number of angry Twitter users posted the chaotic scenes from the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

@EGYPTAIR since Two days people waiting in Jeddah airport without food and many old people are sitting on the ground. This is inhuman conditions. Find an urgent solution to this situation !find a hotel for these people and food! contact me urgently! — Le M (@dnmz990) May 5, 2022

This is an humanitarian crisis! We have ran out of food and water there are people around us who are losing there lives due to severe dehydration it is 30-40 degrees.The staff at Jeddah airport have refused to open the doors even though we have payed for a flight.@AhmedAlKhateeb pic.twitter.com/B5S05Ebmiu — A45 (@cheifadz) May 4, 2022

Jeddah airport is a scam!😡😡😡

Stuck!

11 hours & still counting…..🤐 — Khawaja Muhammad Hamza (@hamUo8o) May 5, 2022

you are believe We Are at World class Airport @KAIAirport @JeddahAirport @IATA No washroom No Care, Waiting For Road pic.twitter.com/SsCiXzj4YV — Waqar Choudhary आपिया (@mwchoudhary) May 4, 2022

#JeddahAirport – No one here to communicate with passengers about their flight statuses, boarding and relevant issues. #PakistanAirline please help out passengers. pic.twitter.com/kxrgAj4fSy — Ammad Abbasi (@AmmadAbbasi94) May 5, 2022