Saudi Arabia: Continual congestion of passengers at Jeddah airport

Riyadh: The delay of 10 flights on Tuesday at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has led to the continued congestion of a large number of passengers at the airport’s northern terminal, local media reported.
The overcrowding was triggered by arrival of departing Umrah pilgrims and the number of regular travelers for the holiday season, who came well before their flight time.
They chose to sit on floors in the lounges and parking for lack of seating arrangements. Also, the winding lines at the checking counters and the overfilled luggage trolleys made passage inside the airport difficult.
As per the media reports, many travellers expressed their dissatisfaction with what happened, stressing that the poor service at this airport is still a problem despite the construction of a new airport.
According to Arabic daily AlmoWaten, the problem of overcrowding of passengers has started to worsen since the 27th of Ramzan until now without finding any solutions to this crisis that the airport suffers from.
Number of angry Twitter users posted the chaotic scenes from the King Abdulaziz International Airport.