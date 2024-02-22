Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: List of all female winners, Manisha to join?

Mumbai: As the popular dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, enters its semi-finale week, the excitement among viewers has reached new heights. With only six finalists remaining in the competition, including Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma, fans eagerly await to see which contestant will grab the trophy in the grand finale that is expected to take place on March 2 and 3.

Manisha Rani To Win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

The competition has been fierce, but the spotlight is on Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim as potential frontrunners for the coveted title. Despite entering as a wildcard contestant, Manisha has captivated the audience with her stellar performances, making her a strong contender for the winner’s trophy. While Shoaib Ibrahim promises tough competition, many fans are leaning towards Manisha as their predicted champion.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the other female winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa so far and their Instagram profiles.

List Of Female Winners

1. Mona Singh — Season 1

2. Prachi Desai — Season 2

3. Teriya Magar — Season 9

4. Gunjan Sinha — Season 10

Will Manisha Rani join this list? Only time will tell. What’s your take? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale.