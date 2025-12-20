Jharkhand minister offers job, flat to Bihar doctor after niqab row

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday said he has offered a job with Rs 3 lakh monthly salary, a government flat and desired posting to a woman doctor from Bihar following the niqab controversy during distribution of appointment letters.

Ansari alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to demean niqab and the Muslim community by removing the veil of a woman.

“I have invited the woman doctor to Jharkhand and offered her a job with Rs 3 lakh monthly salary, a flat, desired posting and full security,” he told reporters in Jamtara.

Also Read Amid naqab row rumours, official says doctor to join Bihar govt duty

“The way a doctor and a woman was humiliated and treated with indecency by pulling her niqab is not merely an attack on one individual but a direct assault on human dignity, honour and the Constitution itself,” he said.

The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister’s secretariat in Patna when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When the woman came up for her letter, Kumar saw her naqab, said “what is this?”, and then removed the veil.

Meanwhile, a social worker filed a police complaint against Kumar over the incident, an officer said on Saturday.

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: On the viral video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly removing a woman’s hijab, Minister Irfan Ansari says, "If any injustice happens to anyone in this manner, I will step forward. They tried to defame her. That’s why I said that if the girl comes… pic.twitter.com/pQUP0Gnpzx — IANS (@ians_india) December 20, 2025

Mohammad Murtaza Alam, along with some villagers, submitted the complaint with Itki police station on Thursday, he said.

Manish Kumar, officer-in-charge of Itki police station, told PTI that the complaint was filed on the basis of a video purportedly showing Kumar pulling off the naqab of the woman doctor.