Jio 5G services to start in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur from Jan 7

The launch ceremony will be held at Bhamashah techno hub (State Data Center) on 12 p.m, they added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th January 2023 6:44 pm IST
Jio expands 5G services to Chennai, Nathdwara in Rajasthan
Reliance Jio 5G

Jaipur: Reliance Jio consumers will start getting 5G service in three cities of Rajasthan from Saturday.

The company is going to start 5G in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate this service on Saturday.

Also Read
Edtech platform LEAD acquires Pearson’s K-12 local learning biz in India

Reliance started 5G service recently from Nathdwara in Rajsamand. At the same time, the company had announced to start in major cities of Rajasthan from 2023.

Reliance officials said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch Jio True 5G services in three cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.

The launch ceremony will be held at Bhamashah techno hub (State Data Center) on 12 p.m, they added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button