JK: 3 suspected JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces

Bhaderwah: Three terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, were killed in a gunfight that lasted for more than six hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain said the killing of the three terrorists, who had recently infiltrated from across the border, came as a big relief to people who were terrorised by their presence in an area that was long cleared of terrorism.

A policeman was also injured in the gunfight that broke out in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9:50 am amid an intensified cordon-and-search operation launched by the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following twin terror attacks in the hill district on June 11 and 12, the officials said.

Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11, while a policeman was hurt in a gunfight with terrorists at the Kota top in Gandoh the next day.

After the twin attacks, the security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each on information about four Pakistani terrorists who had infiltrated into the district.

During an operation in a village in Sinoo panchayat, the forces came under heavy fire from the terrorists hiding in a “dhok” (mud house) on a slope, the officials said, adding that one ultra was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and started firing on the search parties.

Heavy gunfire and explosions rattled the village as two more terrorists were eliminated by the security forces as the day progressed, the officials said, adding that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbines with one fitted with a night-vision device, an AK-series assault rifle and six grenades, were seized from the possession of the slain terrorists.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras could not be ascertained immediately, they said.

However, the officials added that according to a preliminary investigation, the terrorists believed to have recently infiltrated from across the border are JeM members and likely from Pakistan.

An Army helicopter was also seen hovering over the area for surveillance during the encounter, the officials said.

Jain, who along with Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil and Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Javid Iqbal, rushed to the encounter site to supervise the operation, said police are trying to ascertain whether the slain terrorists were behind the Chattargalla incident.

“Three to four terrorist groups are believed to have infiltrated (from Pakistan) and overall, at least seven terrorist groups are active in (the) Jammu (region),” the ADGP said, adding that a massive search operation is on to neutralise all the active ultras.

Jain said the presence of terrorists was reported from Gandoh on June 12, leading to an encounter that left one policeman injured.

“It is a matter of investigation to identify those who have supported these terrorists. People should come forward and identify such people so that they are brought to book,” he said.

Commander, nine-sector, Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Sunil Mishra, who led from the front during the operation, said it was a well-coordinated operation jointly conducted by security forces to eliminate the terrorists without suffering any casualty.

“People are cooperating with the forces and coming forward with credible information (about terrorists). We will not allow terrorists from across the border to disturb the peaceful atmosphere here,” the Army officer said.

This was the second such encounter in the Jammu region this month. On June 11-12, two Pakistani terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a 15-hour-long operation in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector.

Jammu has witnessed a spurt in terror activities, attributed by authorities to an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the region.

On June 9, terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, killing nine people, including the driver and the conductor of the vehicle, and injuring 41.

The officials said internet mobile services in Gandoh and adjoining areas have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a Chinese hand grenade was found in Pind village in the Chingus area of Rajouri district, they said.

The officials said the grenade was found late on Tuesday evening by a patrolling party of security forces.