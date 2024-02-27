J&K: Army commander reviews preparedness of formations along LoC

Army’s northern commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar assumed the charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Udhampur-based northern command on February 19.

Jammu: Army’s northern commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps headquarters and reviewed the preparedness of the formation deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the region.

Lt Gen Kumar assumed the charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Udhampur-based northern command on February 19 and immediately visited Srinagar-based Chinar Corps besides several forward areas along the LoC in the valley.

In a post on X, the northern command said Lt Gen Kumar visited the White Knight corps to review operational preparedness.

“The Army Commander reviewed the state of preparedness of the formations deployed along the Line of Control,” the army said.

