J&k: Missing soldier traced by J&K Police in Kulgam

The soldier, identified as Javaid Ahmad Wani, 25, of Achathal village in Kulgam went missing after he left home to buy something from Chawalgam village of the same district on Saturday evening.

The soldier, identified as Javaid Ahmad Wani has been traced out by J&K Police. (Photo: Twitter; ANI)

Srinagar: The Indian Army soldier, who went missing in Kulgam district, has been found on Thursday, J&K Police said.

 Police, quoting ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on its X.com page: “#Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice”.

The soldier, identified as Javaid Ahmad Wani, 25, of Achathal village in Kulgam went missing after he left home to buy something from Chawalgam village of the same district on Saturday evening.

The family had made appeals to the abductors to release the soldier. Police are now ascertaining the exact facts behind the soldier’s mysterious disappearance.

He had come home from the Ladakh region where his unit is posted. 

