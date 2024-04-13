Jordanian FM, Blinken discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts

Amman: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and deliver sufficient aid to the Palestinian enclave.

In a phone conversation, the two sides discussed regional developments and efforts to reduce escalation in the Middle East region, stressing the priority of removing all restrictions on the entry of sufficient and immediate aid into Gaza, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry released on Friday.

Safadi emphasised the necessity of opening all crossings for the entry of aid, with the aim of alleviating the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the ongoing war and the obstacles hindering the delivery and distribution of aid in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that Jordan is capable of sending plenty of aid trucks to Gaza on a daily basis, once the northern crossings are opened and the United Nations and its agencies are able to receive and distribute the aid.

Safadi also affirmed the urgency to stop the aggression against Gaza and warned of the disastrous consequences of Israel launching a ground attack on Rafah, the southernmost city of Gaza.

During the phone call, the two officials also discussed issues regarding bilateral relations.