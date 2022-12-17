Jordanian police officer killed over fuel price protests

Amman: The Jordanian General Security announced that a senior police officer had been shot dead on Thursday evening during a protest against the fuel prices in the Husseiniya area of ​​Ma’an Governorate, in the south of the country.

Colonel Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Ma’an Governorate, was shot in the head while on duty as officers tried to “calm the riots.”

Since December 5, 2022, Ma’an governorate, along with other regions in the Kingdom, has witnessed a strike in the transport sector to demand a reduction in the prices of oil derivatives in the country, however, it later developed into a general strike, as a result of which all shops were closed.

الأمن العام ينعى استشهاد العقيد عبدالرزاق عبدالحافظ الدلابيح برصاصة مخربين في منطقة الحسينية

للتفاصيل || https://t.co/ihI3zjNZ7I#الأردن #الأمن_العام #قوات_الدرك pic.twitter.com/sqIWmQ73CN — Jordan Darak Forces – قوات الدرك الاردنية (@DarakJo) December 16, 2022

أعلنت مديرية الامن العام عن اصابة ضابط وضابط صف بعيارات نارية اثناء تعاملهما مع مخربين قاموا باعمال شغب واحتجاجات في المنطقة

للتفاصيل || https://t.co/opUk67tiqs#الأردن #الأمن_العام #قوات_الدرك pic.twitter.com/LhTpIIU7N0 — Jordan Darak Forces – قوات الدرك الاردنية (@DarakJo) December 16, 2022

The Public Security Directorate announced that an officer and a non-commissioned officer were wounded by gunshots in the Husseiniya area, explaining that “they were taken to the hospital and are now undergoing treatment.”

الأمن العام اصابة ضابط وضابط صف بعيارات نارية في منطقة الحسينية في محافظة معان وهما قيد العلاج



للتفاصيل || https://t.co/m4wyyLhs4O#الأمن_العام#الأردن pic.twitter.com/QMRgyj1hpY — مديرية الأمن العام (@Police_Jo) December 15, 2022

On Friday, December 16, 2022, King Abdullah II of Jordan stressed that he would not accept insulting or assaulting the security services, stressing that he would work “firmly” with everyone who takes up arms against the state.

This came during his offer of condolence, accompanied by his uncle, Hassan bin Talal, for the officer, Abdul Razzaq Al Dalabeh.

According to the same statement, the king affirmed that “anyone who takes up arms against the state and encroaches on public property and the rights of citizens will be dealt with firmly,” noting that “the attacks and acts of vandalism seriously affect the security of the homeland, and we will not allow that”.

The king referred to the “difficult” economic conditions that citizens are going through, and their right to express their opinion by peaceful means within the law.

جلالة الملك يرافقه الأمير الحسن ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة ورئيس الديوان الملكي يقدم واجب العزاء بالشهيد العقيد الدلابيح في جرش#عمون #الأردن #عاجل pic.twitter.com/5kgTiZvxue — وكالة عمون الاخبارية (@ammonnews) December 16, 2022

On Friday, Jordanians staged sit-ins and activists called for more protests against fuel price increases that have caused the cost of living to rise.

Internet users and activists said internet services faced slowdowns in several regions, disrupting social media platforms activists used to share footage of clashes with police.

Meanwhile, Jordanian authorities have suspended access to TikTok, with many users complaining that they could not access it on Friday.

#Jordan 🇯🇴: roadblocks have also come up in the northern city of #Irbid.



Anger against the government's failure is being shared throughout thr country. For many Jordanians nothing has changed for the better since the were promised reforms after the 2018 protests pic.twitter.com/ygg8suXxji — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) December 16, 2022

Jordan witnessed a wave of civil unrest several times, due to citizens’ anger at the authorities due to deteriorating living standards, corruption and high fuel prices.

It is noteworthy that, under the International Monetary Fund’s structural reform program, Jordan is obligated to adjust fuel prices monthly in line with global market fluctuations.

This year, derivatives prices in Jordan reached unprecedented historical levels, which the government attributed to the rise in global crude oil prices. Jordan ranks fourth in the Arab world as the highest price for fuel derivatives, after Lebanon, Syria and Palestine, according to data from The Fuel Price website.

Observers believe that the crisis of the truck strike in Jordan will not pass without the departure of the government, especially since it did not provide any solutions to prevent the kingdom, which is in an economic crisis, from incurring more losses.