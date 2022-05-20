Jordan’s King Abdullah places Prince Hamzah under house arrest

Amman: The Jordanian Hashemite Court on Thursday said that Jordan’s King Abdullah agreed to a recommendation to restrict his half-brother Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein’s contacts, residence, and movements.

The court said in a statement that the royal approved the recommendation of the Council formed under the Royal Family Law to restrict Prince Hamzah’s communications, residence. and movements.

King Abdullah II said in the letter published by the Royal Court website that he had approved measures to detain Prince Hamzah. “Prince Hamza lives in an illusion, and I exercised the utmost degree of forgiveness with him but he insisted on pressing ahead on his misleading path.”

“We will provide Hamzah with all that he requires to live a comfortable life, but he will not have the space he once abused to offend the nation, its institutions, and his family, nor to undermine Jordan’s stability,” the king said.

صدرت الإرادة الملكية السامية بالموافقة على توصية المجلس المشكّل بموجب قانون الأسرة المالكة، بتقييد اتصالات الأمير حمزة وإقامته وتحركاته. ووجه جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني رسالة للأسرة الأردنية الواحدة، فيما يلي نصها:https://t.co/WiFscqnc3e — RHC (@RHCJO) May 19, 2022

In the first reaction to the decision, Queen Noor, the widow of the late King Hussein bin Talal of Jordan and mother of Prince Hamzah, a tweet said, “Really strange the imaginary things circulating now.”

Some truly bizarre and stranger than fiction stuff circulating right now — Noor Al Hussein (@QueenNoor) May 19, 2022

On April 22, 2022, Prince Hamzah announced his abandonment of the title of Emir and said that he had concluded that his personal conviction was not in line with the modern approaches, trends, and methods of Jordan’s institutions, stressing that he would remain loyal to his country as he could in his private life.

On April 4, 2021, the Jordanian authorities accused Prince Hamzah and other people of trying to destabilise the country’s security and mobilize citizens against the state, Jordan News Agency reported.

It is reported, at that time, the authorities arrested 16 people, along with the former head of the Jordanian royal court chief Bassem Awadallah and an ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, to 15 years in prison after they were found guilty of involvement in the plot and Prince Hamzah was placed under house arrest.

On March 6, 2022, the King of Jordan, King Abdullah II, received a letter of apology from his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, in the context of what is known as the case of “sedition” and targeting Jordan’s security.

In the letter, Hamzah said that he took responsibility for his wrongdoings.

“I apologize to our Jordanian people and our family (Hashemite) for all these mistakes, which will not be repeated,” he added.

Hamzah bin Hussein is the son of the late King Hussein and Queen Noor.

King Abdullah II named Prince Hamzah crown prince in 1999 at the request of his late father when his son Prince Hussein bin Abdullah was five, but he removed him from the position on November 28, 2004, and on July 2, 2009, named his son Hussein bin Abdullah as crown prince.