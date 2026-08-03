Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actress Urmila Matondkar are once again making headlines after a veteran Bollywood journalist claimed the duo had secretly married during the peak of their rumoured relationship in the 1990s.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, senior journalist Jyoti Venkatesh alleged that the information came from megastar Chiranjeevi during the shooting of Gentleman. According to Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi told him that Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila had tied the knot at a temple in Andhra Pradesh and even shared the contact details of the priest who conducted the ceremony.

Before publishing the story, however, Venkatesh claimed he contacted Urmila to verify the allegation. According to him, the actress became emotional asking, “How can you write about me like that? You have known me since I entered the industry.” He also said he reached out to Varma, but the filmmaker declined to comment.

The journalist further alleged that the pair eventually parted ways because Urmila wanted a legal marriage, while Varma was not ready to take that step. Jyoti Venkatesk also claimed that Urmila did not deny her wedding with RGV when he contacted her.

Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila worked together on several acclaimed films, including Rangeela, Daud, Satya, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, leading to years of speculation about their off-screen relationship. While neither ever confirmed dating, Varma acknowledged in his autobiography Guns & Thighs that he was mesmerised by Urmila’s beauty and screen presence, crediting that admiration as one of the reasons he cast her in Rangeela.

Urmila later married model-turned-businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. The couple remained together for eight years before the actress reportedly filed for divorce in 2024.