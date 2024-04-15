Jr NTR and his Rs 8.7 crore luxurious watch trends online

Mumbai: Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Junior NTR, has once again captivated the internet with his impeccable style and luxurious taste. Pictures and videos of the actor sporting a wristwatch that commands attention have been making waves online.

In a recent sighting at Mumbai airport, Jr NTR was spotted looking dashing in a grey shirt by luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana, paired with a black cap, sunglasses, and a remarkable wristwatch. What sets this timepiece apart is not just its stylish appearance but also its jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 8.69 crore.

The watch, identified as a ‘Richard Mille’, is just an another addition to Jr NTR’s already opulent lifestyle. Whether you’re a fan of the actor or simply admire the finer things in life, this watch is bound to leave a lasting impression. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzo claims that the watch’s market price is Rs 7.5 crore but as per various websites, the limited edition is worth Rs 8.7 crores.

Its exquisite design and staggering price elevate it to the status of a true statement piece, embodying luxury and exclusivity like no other!

On the professional front, Jr NTR is currently working on multiple projects including ‘Devara’ and ‘War 2’.