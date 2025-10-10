Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli share one of the most admired bonds in Indian cinema. The duo created magic with blockbusters like Student No.1, Yamadonga, and the global phenomenon RRR, which earned international recognition, including an Oscar for Best Original Song. After their monumental success together, fans were thrilled when reports surfaced that Jr NTR would team up once again with the Baahubali director’s camp for a prestigious biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. However, the latest updates reveal a different story.

Jr NTR Steps Away from the Phalke Biopic

According to Bollywood Hungama, Jr NTR has decided to step away from SS Rajamouli’s Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, which was to be directed by Rajamouli’s son, Karthikeya Rajamouli. The actor reportedly felt that playing a real-life legend at this point in his career was not the right choice. He also believed that with Aamir Khan already working on a similar project directed by Rajkumar Hirani, another version would be unnecessary. Moreover, since Rajamouli himself is not directing the film, NTR preferred to focus on his other Telugu projects.

Prabhas and Rajamouli’s Future Plans

While rumors suggested that Prabhas might replace Jr NTR in the Phalke biopic, sources close to Rajamouli have denied these claims. The Salaar star is currently occupied with major projects like Spirit, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, keeping him busy until early 2026. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli himself is focused on his next directorial venture, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, which has already gone on floors and promises to be another grand cinematic experience.

Upcoming Projects of Jr NTR

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for Dragon, an action-packed film directed by Prashanth Neel, featuring Kantaraactress Rukmini Vasanth. The film is expected to hit screens on June 25, 2026. He also has a mythological fantasy film with Trivikram Srinivas, in which he will portray Lord Karthikeya. Additionally, he is in talks with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for a new collaboration and will reunite with Koratala Siva for Devara 2, the sequel to his 2024 hit.

Despite Jr NTR’s exit from the biopic, his bond with Rajamouli remains strong. On the director’s 52nd birthday, the actor shared a heartfelt post with a behind-the-scenes photo from RRR, reaffirming their enduring friendship and mutual respect.