Jr NTR to grace Brahmastra’s pre-release event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been piquing the interest of fans ever since he released the trailer of his upcoming mythological film Brahmastra. From the melodious songs to the riveting visual effects, the film does not fail to grab headlines almost every day.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, ‘Brahmastra’ is touted to become one of the biggest Indian films of 2022, and its team is leaving no stone unturned to make it happen.

Given the wide reach and massive stardom of Telugu cinema, the Brahmastra team has been roping in several Tollywood celebrities to promote the film. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor touched down in Hyderabad to meet up with Brahmastra costar Nagarjuna where they were joined by director S.S. Rajamouli for a grand event.

Now, Brahmastra makers have stepped up their game and have roped in pan-India superstar Jr NTR for an even bigger pre-release event in Hyderabad.

The official Instagram handle of Brahmastra shared a specially curated video to announce Jr NTR’s presence at the event. They captioned the video, “Gear up for a MASS-Traverse! MAN OF MASSES of Indian Cinema, @jrntr will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmāstra as the Chief Guest on September 2nd in Hyderabad #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra” followed by an explosion and fire emoji.

Check out the video here:

Based on the content of the video, the grand pre-release event of Brahmastra will take place on September 2 in Ramoji Film City, from 6 pm onwards.

Within no time the video has gone viral on the internet, with several Tollywood and Jr NTR fans excited for the event.