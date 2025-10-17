Jubilee Hills by election: Traffic restrictions in place for nominations

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing nomination process for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, the Hyderabad police announced traffic restrictions for Friday, October 17.

The restrictions will remain in place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Candidates of various parties are expected to lead rallies with their supporters in and around Yousufguda, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium and Krishna Nagar. A large number of general public are likely to participate in these processions.

As a result, moderate traffic congestion is anticipated in the areas surrounding KVBR Indoor Stadium due to the movement of participants and their vehicles.

Traffic will be diverted at the following routes

Traffic coming from Maitrivanam junction towards Yousufguda basti, Rahamathnagar, Karmikanagar and Borabanda bus stop will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards Krishnakanth park-GTS Temple- Kalyan Nagar- Mothi nagar- Borabanda Bus stop.

Commuters moving from Maitrivanam junction and proceeding towards Jubilee Hills checkpost via Yousufguda check post and Madhapur side will be diverted at Yousufguda basti towards RBI Quarters- Krishna Nagar junction- Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Commuters moving from Jubilee Hills Checkpost and Venkatagiri going towards Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Reddy Stadium will be diverted at Krishnanagar Junction towards Srinagar Colony –Panjagutta.

Traffic coming from Borabanda bus stop and proceeding towards Karmikanagar, Rahamathnagar, Yousufguda Check post will be diverted at Prime Garden Function Hall, Sri Ram Nagar X Roads towards Midland Bakery-GTS Colony-Kalyan nagar junction- Vengalraonagar- Umesh chandra statue U Turn – ICICI U turn – Maitrivanam junction.

Comuters moving from Panjagutta towards Krishna Nagar via Srinagar Colony will be diverted at Srinagar Colony Park towards MJ College road-SNT Junction-left turn-NFCL.

Parking space will be provided at Metro Parking (Janakamma thota 1 & 2), Yousufguda, Savera Function Hall and Mahamood Function Hall.