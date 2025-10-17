AIMIM leader Sheikh Munir joins BRS ahead of Jubilee Hills bypoll.

Hyderabad: In a development ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, Borabanda division AIMIM president Sheikh Munir joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday, October 16.

Munir, who had earlier contested as a corporator from the same division, joined the party along with his followers in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

KTR welcomed Munir into the party by draping a pink scarf and expressed confidence that his entry would add momentum to the campaign in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Party leaders stated that Munir’s inclusion would strengthen BRS in the Borabanda area, where he holds influence among the minority community.

The Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled for November 11, with counting set for November 14, and parties have begun intensifying their local outreach and mobilisation efforts.