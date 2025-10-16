BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills by poll declares Rs 25 crore in family assets

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s candidate for the Jubilee Hills by poll, Maganti Sunitha, has declared total assets worth Rs 25 crore in her affidavit form.

The previous day, she filed her nomination papers at the Returning Officer Jubilee Hills constituency in the presence of party working president KT Rama.

Her total liabilities stand at Rs 4,44,51,429, and movable assets worth Rs 6,18,54,274, of which 4,097.5 grams of gold account for Rs 4,95,83,847.

As for her three dependents (children), the movable assets are worth Rs 4,63,88,565.

Further, Maganti declared immovable assets are Rs 6,11,37,500, while her children’s immovable assets are Rs 8,08,23,300.

Her highest educational qualification is SSC from zilla parishad high school in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

She has one pending criminal case at the Jubilee Hills police station, where she allegedly violated the model code of conduct while campaigning near a mosque in the Venkatagiri area of Yousufguda.