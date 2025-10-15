Jubilee Hills Assembly by election: BRS’s Maganti Sunitha files nomination

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Sunitha filed her nomination papers for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election at the Returning Officer Jubilee Hills constituency office on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by party working president KT Rama Rao, MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, T Padma Rao Goud, and senior party leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Earlier, KTR addressed the media and called the bypoll a fight between transparent governance and corrupt administration. “This election is a fight between a pro-farmer rule of the BRS and a vulture’s regime of the Congress. This election will be BRS’s first step in its comeback and the beginning of K Chandrashekhar Rao’s return to power in Telangana,” he said.

Talking further, he said, “Around 1.67 crore women have been deprived of the Congress’s promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid, senior citizens denied Rs 4,000 Aasara pensions, unemployed youth awaiting jobs, and auto drivers, slum dwellers, and beneficiaries of BRS’ initiatives like Basthi Dawakhanas, free drinking water, and KCR Kits, were all looking to BRS for relief.”

The high-stakes bypoll for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The ruling Congress in Telangana had announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA.