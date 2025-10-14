Jubiliee Hills by election: BRS candidate meets KCR, to file nomination tomorrow

The election will take place on November 11, and the counting of votes on November 14.

BRS Jubilee Hills by election candidate Maganti Sunitha meets KCR on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi candidate for Jubilee Hills by election, Maganti Sunitha, met party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) at his residence on Tuesday, October 14.

KCR handed over the B Form to Gopinath and released Rs 40 lakh towards campaign expenses. She is slated to file her nomination on Wednesday, October 14.

The by poll is necessitated after the untimely death of Maganti Gopinath in June, following a heart attack. He had won the Jubilee Hills seat for three consecutive terms in 2014, 2019 and 2023.

The Congress party had fielded V Naveen Yadav. AIMIM has announced it will support Yadav.

Also in the fray are Hyderabad Youth Courage, NGO founder and president, Salman Khan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its candidate.

So far, 21 people have filed their nominations before the Jubilee Hills Constituency Returning Officer.

