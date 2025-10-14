‘BRS wasted Jubilee Hills in last 10 years,’ says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: In the run-up of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by election, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, October 14, launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, saying it failed to develop the constituency in the last 10 years of its governance.

Speaking to a news channel, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “The Jubilee Hills constituency was completely ignored for the past ten years. In every division of the constituency, there are overflowing stormwater drains, basic amenities lacking in slums, no basthi dawakhana, no property roads etc. There is no development; the BRS party wasted ten years in Jubilee Hills.”

On BRS leaders shifting their loyalty to other political parties, Owaisi claimed they were harassed. “Two or three ex-corporators had deserted the party and shifted to other places,” he said.

There are around 1.35 lakh Muslim voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, predominantly in Rahmathnagar, Yousufguda, Borabanda, Safdarnagar, Habeeb Fatima Nagar, Erragadda, and Karmikanagar.

“There are lots of works to be undertaken in the Jubilee Hills assembly elections. A lot of land is there at the hospital which can be used for public purposes, TEMRIS schools can be opened and other development works can be done,” he said.

The AIMIM has decided to back Congress candidate Naveen Yadav for the election scheduled to take place on November 11.