Congress leader Ali Masqati, TDP leader Shakeela Reddy join BRS

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, Congress leader Ali Masqati and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Shakeela Reddy joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday, October 14 in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao.

Ali Masqati, managing partner of Masqati Dairy Products, had joined Congress in October 2023. Previously, he was associated with the Telugu Desam Party and held important positions within the party.

Ali Masqati’s father Ibrahim bin Abdullah Masqati, who passed away in 2015, was elected as AIMIM’s MLA and served for two terms.

KTR has expressed optimism that their joining would further strengthen the party.

BRS leaders booked for MCC violation for campaigning at mosque

A case has been registered against several BRS leaders for violating the Model Code of Conduct, by reportedly campaigning near the Jama Masjid Mohammadi located in the Venkatagiri area of Yousufguda.

Leaders involved in the incident include Maganti Sunitha, Maganti Akshara, Corporator Rajkumar Patel, Azam Ali, Amjad Ali Khan, Faheem, and Shafi and other BRS leaders.

According to a complaint filed by Deputy Tahsildar Macdonald Francis, at approximately 1 pm on October 10, 2025, during a routine patrol, his FST Team-3A observed a group of individuals assembled near the mosque who were identified as BRS party workers as they were seen with pink scarves bearing the party’s name and symbol.

Officials reported that the party workers were engaged in political campaigning by showing laminated cards to the public that displayed FSC Ration Card search details and Arogyasri Card beneficiary information.

Upon immediate enquiry by the election officials, the party workers failed to produce any valid permission required for such campaigning activities.

It led to the identification of two major breaches of the Model Code of Conduct i.e., unauthorized political activity and campaigning at a religious place.

The Deputy Tahsildar has requested the necessary legal action against all individuals involved in the incident.

