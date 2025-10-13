Jubilee Hills by election notification issued, 10 nominations filed on day one

Hyderabad: As many as 10 nominations were filed on Monday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the gazette notification for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll, scheduled for November 11.

Eight out of the 10 nominations received on the first day were from independent candidates, besides candidates belonging to Telangana Rashtra Punahnirmana Samithi and Navataram Party, an official release said.

As per the schedule, nominations can be filed till October 21, with the scrutiny of nomination papers set for October 22, it said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24.

The nominations were received at the Office of the Returning Officer at Shaikpet.

The high-stakes bypoll for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

The bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

The ruling Congress in Telangana had announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

The EC’s new measures, including affixing colour photographs of candidates on EVMs, use of Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring of sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice, would be in place for the bypoll.