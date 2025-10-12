Jubilee Hills by election: Nomination schedule released

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission will issue a gazette notification on Monday, October 13, to kickstart the nomination process for the Jubilee Hills by election.

Nominations can be filed till 3:00 pm on October 21, excluding public holidays on October 19 and 20. The scrutination process will occur the following day. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till October 24.

All nominations will be received at the office of the returning officer in Shaikpet. Candidates are required to submit their applications through Form 2B and affidavits through Form 26.

Candidates of the General category are required to submit a security deposit of Rs 10,000, while SC/ST candidates are required to submit a deposit of Rs 5,000 with a caste certificate.

Also Read BJP leader resigns, to support BRS candidate in Jubilee Hills by election

Candidates from recognised political parties should have one proposer who must be a voter from the same constituency as per the latest voter list published on September 30. Others are required to have 10 proposers with the same aforementioned conditions.

Candidates from other constituencies must submit an electoral extract from the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

Expenditure observer appointed

Sanjiv Kumar Lal, IRS from the 2014 batch, has been appointed as the expenditure observer for the Jubilee Hills by-election by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He will oversee the election expenditure monitoring process and ensure strict compliance with ECI guidelines, maintaining transparency and curbing the influence of money power in the electoral process.

However, according to a report in the Times of India, parties have expressed displeasure over a candidate’s expenditure being capped at Rs 40 lakh, saying that the limit had been set by the ECI for the 2023 polls and that market rates for all commodities have increased drastically since then.

Polling will be conducted on November 11, and counting will be on November 14. The election process will be completed by November 16, said a press release.

(The story has been updated with the latest information.)