BJP leader resigns, to support BRS candidate in Jubilee Hills by election

Cherka Mahesh accused BJP's state leadership and chief minister A Revanth Reddy of playing opportunistic politics and failing to do social justice through 42 percent reservation for the Backward Classes (BC).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th October 2025 6:22 pm IST
BJP leader in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency resigns and offers support to BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha in the Jubilee Hills by-election.
Cherka Mahesh

Hyderabad: Cherka Mahesh, former joint-convener of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, has tendered his resignation.

His resignation letter addressed to BJP state president N Ramchander Rao stated that he will work for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by-election candidate Maganti Sunitha, wife of late BRS legistator Maganti Gopinath, who passed away on June 8 due to a heart attack.

His passing away necessitated the by election.

Mahesh, who belongs to the Backwards Class (BC), has accused the BJP of not working for the interests of Telangana. “BJP’s state leadership and chief minister A Revanth Reddy are playing opportunistic politics. They have failed to do social justice through the 42 percent reservation for the BCs in the state,” read his letter.

Mahesh, who initially served as the BRS president for the Shaikpet division, later joined the BJP during Bandi Sanjay’s tenure as the party’s state president. He had earlier contested unsuccessfully from the Shaikpet division in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

