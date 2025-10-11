Jubiliee Hills by election: BRS candidate Sunitha Maganti reaches out to minorities

Hyderabad: As political parties amp up their election campaign for the upcoming by election of Jubilee Hills assembly constituency to be held on November 11, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is relying on Muslim voters.

The by election has been necessitated after the late BRS legislator Maganti Gopinath passed away due to a heart attack. The three-time MLA late leader gained immense respect for his consistent administrative work for the constituency.

The pink party has fielded his wife, Sunitha Maganti, against Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

On Friday, she visited the Masjid e Mohammadia at Yousufguda and interacted with the members of the Muslim community. She was accompanied by Azam Ali, son of former home minister, Mohd Mohammed Ali, Abdullah Sohail, Arshad and other leaders.

Erragadda, Rahmathnagar, Yousufguda, Shaikpet, and Bharathnagar come under the Jubilee Hills constituency.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to back the Congress candidate. The party’s move to stay away from the Jubilee Hills by-polls is being seen as an attempt to prevent the splitting of minority votes and ensure the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party sources said. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

According to the Telangana election commission, there are around 4 lakh voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency, including 1.20 lakh Muslim voters and 22,000 belonging to other minority communities.