Is your name David? Hyderabad Zoo will offer you free entry today

Officials said that the free entry is being offered to celebrate David Attenborough's contribution to wildlife awareness.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th May 2026 8:22 am IST
Nehru Zoo Park
Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad: If your name is David, the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is offering you a free entry on Friday, May 8, to mark the 100th birthday of naturalist and television presenter David Attenborough.

Zoo officials said visitors named David can receive free entry by presenting a valid identification card. Officials said that the free entry is being offered to celebrate Attenborough’s contribution to wildlife awareness.

Who is David Attenborough?

Even as he turns 100, David Attenborough is still working, which tells you almost everything you need to know about the man. He has been making nature documentaries since before colour television existed and has remained the most trusted voice on the planet across every generation since.

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He twice turned down the chance to run the BBC because he preferred being waist-deep in a swamp filming lizards. That decision gave the world Life on Earth, The Blue Planet, Planet Earth and a body of work that no broadcaster has come close to matching. A species of carnivorous plant, as well as a ghost shrimp, has been named after him.

When Attenborough speaks, even world leaders tend to stop and listen. That, more than any single documentary, may be the thing he is most proud of.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th May 2026 8:22 am IST

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