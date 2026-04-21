Summer measures stepped up at Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Authorities at the Nehru Zoo Park have implemented a range of seasonal arrangements to protect animals, birds, and reptiles from extreme summer heat, ensuring their health and comfort during rising temperatures.

Cooling devices such as sprinklers and mini rain guns have been installed to reduce heat inside enclosures. Foggers have been set up in sensitive areas such as reptile houses and aviaries. Bird cages have been covered with a grassy layer to avoid direct sunlight exposure.

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Coolers have been placed to protect primates and carnivores, and air conditioners with exhaust fans have been arranged inside nocturnal animals’ enclosures. Shaded structures have been provided for herbivorous animals, while shade nets have been spread on ponds containing ducks and storks.

Hyderabad zoo park officials focus on diet, hydration of animals

The Hyderabad zoo park officials stated that the summer season’s diet of fruits such as muskmelons, watermelons, and citrus fruits is being provided to the animals. They have been provided with drinking water to prevent dehydration and additives like Vitamin C and B-complex, under a veterinarian’s advice.

Special thatched coverings and grass layering have been installed on animal enclosures to block direct sunlight, with regular watering carried out multiple times a day to maintain cooler conditions.

A dedicated veterinary and animal care team remains on constant vigil to monitor animal health and take preventive steps against heat-related stress.

In addition to animal care, facilities for visitors at the Hyderabad zoo park have also been improved. Palm leaf sheds, sit-outs, pagodas, and drinking water points have been arranged across the zoo to provide relief to visitors during peak summer hours.

Officials said these measures are part of routine seasonal preparedness at Nehru Zoo Park to ensure both animal welfare and visitor comfort during Hyderabad’s intense summer season.