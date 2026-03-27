Mandrills debut at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park after animal exchange

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park has introduced a new species to its collection with the public display of two male mandrills, marking a fresh attraction for visitors ahead of the summer season.

The mandrills, approximately 23 months old and born to the same litter, were brought to Hyderabad under an animal exchange programme with Tata Steel Zoological Park.

In return, the zoo sent a pair of African lions to Jamshedpur.

Mandrills placed under a 45-day quarantine period

Zoo officials confirmed that the animals had arrived in Hyderabad last month and were placed under a mandatory 45-day quarantine period to ensure their health and safety before being introduced to the public.

They have now been shifted to the primate park enclosure, where visitors can view them.

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Native to rainforests of Central, West Africa

Mandrills are among the largest species of monkeys in the world, native to the rainforests of Central and West Africa. Easily recognised by their vivid blue and red facial markings and brightly colored rumps, these primates are highly social and typically live in large groups known as troops.

They are omnivorous, feeding on fruits, seeds, insects, and small animals, and play an important role in forest ecosystems by aiding seed dispersal.

The formal release was carried out in the presence of senior forest officials, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Vinay Kumar, along with zoo authorities.

Nehru Zoo houses 196 species, 2,100 individual animals

With this addition, the zoo continues to expand its biodiversity. Officials stated that the facility currently houses 196 species and more than 2,100 individual animals. The inclusion of mandrills is expected to enhance the visitor experience and boost footfall during the peak summer months.