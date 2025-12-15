Kangaroos set to arrive at Hyderabad Zoo from Anant Ambani’s Vantara

Apart from this, a pair of wallabies is also set to arrive along with the kangaroos, and a female giraffe is also being brought from the Mysore zoo to accompany Sunny, the male giraffe.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 15th December 2025 6:57 pm IST
Image showing a Kangaroo in a field with its baby.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is set to welcome a pair of kangaroos from Anant Ambani’s Vantara as part of an animal exchange program.

In return, Vanatara will be given an elephant as part of the program. In a similar exchange program in October this year, two male and one female zebra were brought to Hyderabad, after over three decades, and 20 mouse deer were sent to Vantara.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad Zoo PRO Haneefulla informed that the kangaroo pair, one male and a female, are expected to arrive by next week. “An enclosure for them has been in place since 2020,” the officer said.

Along with the kangaroos, a pair of wallabies and a female giraffe will also arrive at the zoo. “The female giraffe is being brought from the Mysore Zoo to provide companionship to Sunny, the male giraffe here,” Haneefulla said.

Hyderabad zoo has also proposed several other animal exchange programmes with zoological parks across the country. Some of them have been completed, and some are awaiting approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The park, spread over 380 acres, houses nearly 100 species of birds, animals and reptiles, including indigenous animals like the Indian rhino, asiatic lion, bengal tiger, panther, gaur, Indian elephant, slender loris, python, as well as deer, antelopes and birds. 

The park is adjacent to the Mir Alam Tank, attracting hundreds of migratory birds and providing yet another attraction for the zoo.

