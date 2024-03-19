Judge M K Nagpal hearing Delhi excise policy case transferred

Hyderabad: Special Judge MK Nagpal, who was presiding over cases associated with the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case was transferred on Tuesday, March 19.

According to the orders, he will now be serving as the District Judge at Commercial Court-13, Central, Tis Hazari Courts.

Judge Kaveri Baweja will take over his position.

Judge Nagpal has been supervising the liquor policy case from its inception.

Several prominent individuals including political leaders former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS MLC from Telangana K Kavitha were arrested in connection with the case.

While Sisodia and Singh are in judicial custody, and Kavitha is under the remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the Delhi High Court’s transfer posting list, 27 judges, including Nagpal, from the Delhi Higher Judicial Services (DHJS) have been transferred.