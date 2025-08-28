Jukkal MLA inspects Nizam Sagar dam, monitors flood relief measures.

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in Nizam Sagar mandal of Kamareddy district, Telangana, have led to the lifting of gates at the Nizam Sagar Dam, prompting authorities to step up precautionary and relief measures.

Jukkal MLA Thota Laxmikantha Rao personally inspected the dam on Thursday, August 28 and has been closely monitoring the situation. He alerted residents of downstream villages prone to flooding and urged people in low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

As part of precautionary efforts, families shifted to relief camps are being provided with necessary facilities. The MLA assured farmers that compensation measures for damaged crops are being pursued with the state government’s support, a press release said.

To ensure public safety, Rao directed officials to deploy police personnel, expert swimmers, and disaster response teams at streams, ponds, and culverts.

He also ordered immediate repair of roads damaged by the heavy rains, with JCBs being pressed into service.

The MLA appealed to party cadres and local volunteers to actively participate in relief operations across the constituency.

A dedicated helpline number has also been launched to assist affected families while the district administration continues relief and rehabilitation efforts.