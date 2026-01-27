Justice Swaminathan says public duties need Sanatana Dharma in heart

Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court on Saturday, January 24, emphasized that Sanatana Dharma should remain in the heart while carrying out public responsibilities.

He stated that professional expertise alone does not fully define a person’s role or character in public service.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Dhara Foundation in Chennai, Justice Swaminathan said the occasion reminded him of the need to continuously strive for excellence while staying rooted in personal values. According to him, the event reinforced both an idea and a sense of responsibility for the future.

Justice Swaminathan mentioned that he has around four and a half years of service left and expressed his intention to make these years meaningful by maintaining high standards of work and keeping Sanatana Dharma close to his heart. He highlighted that excellence in public office should be supported by strong ethical principles and inner discipline.

During the event, Justice Swaminathan and former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami presented awards to individuals who were recognised for their cultural and spiritual contributions.

Referring to the remarks made by former Chief Election Commissioner Gopalaswami at the event, Justice Swaminathan said that subject knowledge and technical skills, although important, are not enough to shape a complete personality.

Highlighting the importance of humility, Justice Swaminathan shared an example of Ilaiyaraaja’s grandson, noting that despite coming from a well-known legacy, the young individual displayed respect for others and remained free from pride. He said such behaviour reflects true values and sets an example for society.

He ordered lighting of lamp at Thiruparankundram Hill

Earlier, the judge directed the temple authorities to permit the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram Hill during the annual Karthigai festival.

The order was later upheld by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, dismissing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the temple administration.

The dispute originated from a petition seeking permission to light the Karthigai lamp on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram, a site of major religious and cultural significance near Madurai.

The petitioners maintained that lighting the lamp was a long-standing religious practice connected to the temple and the Karthigai Deepam celebrations, and that the practice had historical backing.

Opposing the plea, the state government and the temple administration argued that there was no conclusive proof to establish the existence of a lamp pillar on the hilltop.