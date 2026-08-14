Jyotirao, Savitribai Phule statues unveiled at Necklace Road

Hyderabad: Ahead of Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 14, unveiled statues of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule at Necklace Road here, with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka saying the state government was committed to putting the couple’s ideals into practice.

Speaking after the unveiling, Bhatti Vikramarka described the Phules as leaders who devoted their lives to ending social inequality and ensuring that marginalised communities could live with dignity.

Installing their statues, he said, was a matter of pride for the state and sent a clear message about the government’s commitment to the development of weaker sections.

The Telangana caste survey

The Deputy Chief Minister said courts had repeatedly stressed the need for scientific data to implement reservations for Backward Classes (BC), but no previous government had taken the step. Telangana had set an example for the country by carrying out a scientific caste census in the form of a socio-economic and political survey, he said.

The survey established that 56 per cent of the state’s population belongs to the weaker sections, Bhatti said, adding that BC reservations in local bodies would be implemented on the basis of this data.

Scholarships, hostels, residential schools

Bhatti Vikramarka said the previous government had provided only 300 Jyotirao Phule Overseas Scholarships, a number the Congress government had raised to 700.

Responding to concerns raised at the event by R Krishnaiah over the absence of proper buildings for welfare hostels for decades, he said the Chief Minister had given the matter special attention. For the first time, 100 integrated residential schools were being built across the state within a single year, with an allocation of Rs 200 crore for each building, he said.

Statues of great leaders were installed to draw inspiration from their lives and to walk their path by implementing their principles, the Deputy CM said, adding that this inspiration was reflected in the working of the present government.