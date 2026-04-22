Kaleshwaram case: BRS workers celebrate HC relief to KCR, Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadre welcomed the Telangana High Court’s decision to disallow any action against its party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao based on the Justice PC Ghosh report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

BRS cadre celebrated the Telangana High Court's decision to disallow any action against its party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at the Telangana Chowk in Karimnagar on Wednesday.



They welcomed the High… pic.twitter.com/uZvsMpgdzP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 22, 2026

They burst crackers and distributed sweets at the Telangana Chowk in Karimnagar on Wednesday, April 22, and called the report a “conspiracy against their senior leaders.”

“The PC Ghosh report is a conspiracy. The court’s decision is a big slap on the Revanth Reddy-led government,” said one leader, raising ‘Jai Telangana’ slogans.

In a major relief to KCR and Harish Rao, the Telangana High Court directed that no action be taken against them on the basis of findings of the PC Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

The court said the Constitution of the Commission is neither arbitrary, illegal nor ultra vires of the Constitution. The court had last month adjourned to April 22 its verdict on the petitions.