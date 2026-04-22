No action against KCR, others based on panel report on Kaleshwaram project: HC

Hyderabad: In a major relief to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and three others, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday, April 22, directed that no action be taken against them on the basis of findings of the PC Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Delivering its orders on a batch of petitions filed by KCR, former minister T Harish Rao and others, a division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin, however, said the constitution of the Commission is neither arbitrary, illegal nor ultra vires of the Constitution.

“…the findings rendered by the Commission as are prejudicial to the conduct and reputation of the petitioners and have been rendered in violation of principles of natural justice and the statutory safeguard provided under section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 shall be inoperative and no action can be taken on the basis there,” the court said.

The court had last month adjourned to April 22 its verdict on the petitions.

Justice PC Ghose Commission report

The commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice PC Ghose, which had probed the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project during the BRS rule, had earlier submitted its report to the government.

The report was tabled in the state assembly in August last year and after a discussion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced the government’s decision to hand over the investigation to CBI.

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In its report, the commission held Chandrasekhar Rao accountable for alleged irregularities in the project’s construction and other aspects. The report also found fault with Harish Rao, nephew of KCR and the irrigation minister during the BRS regime, besides the role of some officials among others in the construction of barrages and other components of the project.

Challenging the report, KCR and Harish Rao, former Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi and senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal approached the High Court seeking to quash it.

A member of BRS legal team claimed that the panel’s report became “useless” following the HC order.

He also claimed that the CBI cannot conduct its inquiry based on the Commission’s report.

He said the panel made a “fundamental flaw” by failing to present the material supporting its findings and calling for explanations from KCR and others when an adverse report was being made against them.

“Therefore, the Commission’s report cannot be made basis for any action against KCR, Harish Rao and others,” he said.

The petitioners had sought declaring the appointment of the Commission of Inquiry as illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act and to quash the report issued by the Commission on July 31, 2025 by declaring it as malafide and violating principles of natural justice.

The petitioners also contended that they were not given an opportunity to cross examine the allegations made against them.

Harish Rao, KTR welcome HC relief

BRS deputy floor leader and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said the HC decision has once again shown that truth will prevail.

He called on the Congress government to stop what he described as vindictive politics and focus on completing repair works at the Medigadda barrage.

Speaking on the verdict, he stated that the court found problems in the inquiry process, including violations of natural justice and fundamental rights.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao also welcomed the HC decision. He said the decision is a strong setback to the Congress government and its alleged attempts at political vendetta.

He further said that Telangana’s rightful share in the Godavari River must be protected. He warned that any attempt to reduce the state’s share could affect farmers and create difficulties for them.

With inputs from PTI