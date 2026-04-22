KCR to lead BRS strategy meeting in Hyderabad on April 27

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will hold a crucial meeting on April 27 at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad under the leadership of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

The meeting marks the conclusion of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations and is expected to focus on strengthening its organisational structure. KCR is likely to take key decisions aimed at reinforcing the party at various levels.

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The discussions will centre on restructuring the party framework and renewing memberships. In light of changing political developments, the leadership will also deliberate on strategies to energise party cadre and accelerate the membership enrollment process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that state executive members, district presidents, heads of affiliated wings, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, former MLCs, ex-chairpersons of corporations, and former Zilla Parishad chairpersons will attend the meeting.