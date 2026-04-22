KCR to lead BRS strategy meeting in Hyderabad on April 27

KCR to review party organization, speed up membership drive, and guide leaders on mobilizing cadre as BRS charts its future course.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 7:21 am IST
Former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao
Former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will hold a crucial meeting on April 27 at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad under the leadership of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

The meeting marks the conclusion of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations and is expected to focus on strengthening its organisational structure. KCR is likely to take key decisions aimed at reinforcing the party at various levels.

The discussions will centre on restructuring the party framework and renewing memberships. In light of changing political developments, the leadership will also deliberate on strategies to energise party cadre and accelerate the membership enrollment process.

Subhan Bakery

In a statement issued on Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that state executive members, district presidents, heads of affiliated wings, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, former MLCs, ex-chairpersons of corporations, and former Zilla Parishad chairpersons will attend the meeting.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 7:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button