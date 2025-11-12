Kaleshwaram project probe: HC extends interim protection for KCR, Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday extended till January its interim order restraining the state government from taking any adverse action against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and others based on the findings of a judicial commission into allegations of irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project.

After the batch of writ petitions filed by KCR, former minister Harish Rao, former Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi and senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin on Wednesday, the counsel for the state government sought more time to file the counter affidavits.

While posting the matter to January 2026, the HC also extended the interim protection granted to KCR, Harish Rao, Joshi and Sabharwal.

A commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose, which investigated the alleged irregularities into the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project during the previous BRS tenure, had earlier submitted its report to the government.

The report was tabled in the state assembly in August this year and after a discussion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced the government’s decision to hand over the investigation to CBI.

In its report, the commission held Chandrasekhar Rao accountable for alleged irregularities in the project’s construction and other aspects. The report also found fault with Harish Rao, nephew of KCR and the irrigation minister during the BRS regime.

Challenging the report, KCR and Harish Rao, and others had approached the High Court.

Earlier, the High Court had granted relief to KCR, Harish Rao and others, restraining the government from acting against them pending final adjudication in the matter.